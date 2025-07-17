The Summer I Turned Pretty final season first reviews: Team Conrad appears to be winning the audience poll!

Who doesn't love a PG-13-coded love triangle? Team Conrad seems to be winning the first impressions internet war for The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season(Photos: X)

Well this one's been going strong for three years on the trot. Cousins beach is calling as the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on OTT yesterday. The run up to it has seen fans quite staunchly standing tall on their choice of Fisher brother. And based off everything we know from season 1 and season 2, the bourgeoning narrative on the internet was that Conrad is ultimately going to snag the girl, Jeremiah is a douche bag and Belly is a mess.

Most of this holds true, two episodes in to the series, with Connie being his responsible, mature self, juggling his medical career as he quietly yearns for his lost love during his downtime. Jeremiah is also more like himself — much to everyone's dismay. And Belly's entire personality so far is finally hunkering down on one Fisher brother and being blindly in love with him (or pretending really hard).

Without giving away any spoilers, one thing's for sure, even Lola Tung's Belly, the centre of this yearnful love triangle, isn't the main character — because Christopher Briney's Conrad seems to have won the first impressions war. And Gavin Casalegno's 'Jere bear' is...let's move on.

Real talk, things are looking bleak for team Jeremiah.

Team Conrad on the other hand, is riding their high pretty well.

We mean, even Belly's brother Steven (played by Sean Kaufman) is team Conrad!

The fan theories predicting Conrad to win over Belly in an emotional coup are pretty strong, the soaring Daylight X Red mashup featured in the trailer being seen as a major, major 'giveaway'. But one thing's for sure — after all that tension (sexual, literal and otherwise), everybody's going to be clawing their eyes out if Belly "chooses herself". Nuh-uh, that is absolutely NOT why we've been sitting tight for 3 straight years.

But the crossword puzzle hint has got us smirking on the DL, why lie (if you know, you know).

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 are now out. A new episode will be released every Wednesday till the series finale, scheduled for September 17.

Are you watching along?