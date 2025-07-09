Are you team Conrad or team Jeremiah? The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno make their case!

We're just a week away from the season premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and the #TeamConrad versus #TeamJeremiah dynamics (which have honestly never really died since the series first hit our screens back in 2022) seems to be reaching their crescendo. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in stills from The Summer I Turned Pretty(Photos: X)

Not that this debate will die even after Belly makes her final choice between the Fisher brothers, but Christopher Briney, who plays the brooding, conflicted, poetic heartthrob Conrad Fisher, and Gavin Casalegno, who plays the full-of-life, and very romantically reliable Jeremiah Fisher, are making full-throttle final attempts to win over any last minute converts — including Lola Tung's Belly.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, both Christopher and Gavin went into a short, focused pitch on why they think Conrad and Jeremiah (respectively) were the perfect fit for Belly.

Christopher went first, saying, "I think Conrad is someone who will always put the people he loves before himself. And I think that is not exclusively a positive quality. But I think it speaks to the way that he is ride or die for the people he cares about. I think those who would take a bullet for you, will always be there for you".

Gavin followed it up with his own pitch for Jere bear, saying, "I think friendships last forever. There's something deeper than a spark or burning love for someone is ultimately a friendship that is the most consistent. I think from the majority of people that they have had, like, long relationships and marriages and things, is marry your best friend. I think that that is the point I will stick to".

Well irrespective of if you're team Conrad or team Jeremiah, the one thing both fandoms will agree on, is that Belly mustn't at any cost, pick herself at the end of the final season!

So which Fisher brother are you rooting for?