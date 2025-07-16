The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Lola Tung is back as Belly Conklin for the last time. The Summer I Turned Pretty returns this week, kicking off Season 3 with a double-episode premiere on Prime Video. According to Prime Video, this season picks up with Belly entering a new phase in life. She has just wrapped up her junior year of college and is heading back to Cousins Beach, ready for another summer with Jeremiah. The Summer I turned Pretty season 3 picks up with Belly entering a new phase in life.(X/@Primevideo)

But nothing stays simple for long. Her past with Conrad is not behind her, and this time, she will have to face everything she has tried to move on from. Adapted from We’ll Always Have Summer, the final book in Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy, the season brings Belly’s journey to a close. And fans finally get to see how it all ends.

What time does Season 3 drop on Prime Video?

Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 16, with the first two episodes available immediately. New episodes will follow each week.

For UK viewers, the show goes live at 8:00 am BST.

If you are tuning in from elsewhere, here is what that looks like around the world:

U.S. (Pacific Time): 12:00 am

U.S. (Eastern Time): 3:00 am

Canada: 3:00 am in Toronto, 12:00 am in Vancouver

Brazil: 4:00 am in Rio de Janeiro

UK: 8:00 am (BST)

Central Europe: 9:00 am

South Africa: 9:00 am in Cape Town

India: 12:30 pm (New Delhi)

Indonesia: 2:00 pm (Jakarta)

Philippines / Singapore / Hong Kong: 3:00 pm

Australia: 3:00 pm in Perth, 5:00 pm in Sydney

Japan: 4:00 pm (Tokyo)

New Zealand: 7:00 pm (Auckland)

How many episodes are in Season 3?

The final season includes 11 episodes in total.

Amazon is releasing the first two on premiere day, with one new episode each week after that. The finale lands in mid-September.

Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1 – July 16

Episode 2 – July 16

Episode 3 – July 23

Episode 4 – July 30

Episode 5 – August 6

Episode 6 – August 13

Episode 7 – August 20

Episode 8 – August 27

Episode 9 – September 3

Episode 10 – September 10

Episode 11 (Finale) – September 17

No official word is out yet on the runtime or bonus content. Fans can hope that when the story wraps up for good, some emotional goodbyes will come along the way.

