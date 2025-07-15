The Night Agent Season 3 wraps filming, here's when it's likely to premiere on Netflix

Netflix’s hit political thriller The Night Agent has officially wrapped production of Season 3, creator Shawn Ryan confirmed on social media. The announcement marked the end of a months-long global shoot and hinted at a potential January 2026 release date, exactly a year after Season 2 hit the platform. The Night Agent has wrapped production on its third season(Netflix)

Filming for the latest season began in February 2025, even before its second season was released. The cast and crew filmed across various locations including New York, Washington D.C., Türkiye, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

On Monday, Ryan posted on X (formerly Twitter), “New York, Washington, D.C., Turkey, Mexico, Dominican Republic… We hit them all. Season 3 of #TheNightAgent has officially wrapped production.”

According to a report by What’s on Netflix, crew members had begun posting about the wrap as early as June. A stunt double, Tanya Madison, shared snippets from her farewell on June 23, and other behind-the-scenes updates rolled in throughout the month.

The Night Agent returning cast and new faces

Leading man Gabriel Basso will return as Peter Sutherland, with Amanda Warren expected to reprise her role as Catherine Weaver, stated another Show Snob report. Notably, Fola Evans-Akingbola, who was absent for much of Season 2, will be returning to the series as a regular after a cameo in the finale.

As per the report, the third season will also introduce several new cast members: Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Callum Vinson, Suraj Sharma, Chibuikem Uche and Michael Masini. However, the report did not mention whether Luciane Buchanan, who played Rose in Seasons 1 and 2, would be returning for Season 3.

When will Season 3 release?

With filming complete, the show now enters post-production. Given that Season 2 was released in January 2025, the What’s on Netflix report quoted industry insiders saying the makers might be targeting a January 22, 2026 release.

However, no date has been confirmed by Netflix yet.

Until Netflix officially drops a trailer or release date, fans can catch up on the first two seasons of The Night Agent, now streaming on Netflix.

FAQs

Q: When will The Night Agent Season 3 be released?

The season is likely to premiere in early 2026, with January being the target window.

Q: Who’s returning for Season 3?

Gabriel Basso, Amanda Warren and Fola Evans-Akingbola will return, with several new cast members joining.

Q: Where was Season 3 filmed?

Filming locations include New York, Washington D.C., Turkey, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.