Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer: Fists, emotions and bouquets fly as beloved drama enters final season

BySoumya Srivastava
Jun 12, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty returns on July 16, 2025, showcasing Belly's love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

Prime Video has released the trailer for the third and final show of teen romance drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty. It shows Belly and Jeremiah shock their moms with their big plans: marriage.

Belly is looking forward to a big decision of her life.
Belly is looking forward to a big decision of her life.

What's in the trailer?

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, caught up a messy love triangle. While Belly and Jeremiah plan for a future, Conrad is on a spiral, finally realising he wanted Belly all along.

However, things are not that simple for Belly either. “When I'm with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I go there's a memory of Conrad,” she says in the trailer.

The entire trailer is set to Taylor Swift's songs Daylight and Red.

Who else is on the show?

New faces have joined the final season of the popular show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Isabella Briggs (Fatal Attraction 2023, Sugar) and Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods, House of Cards) come on board as series regulars.

According to a press release from Prime Video, the new recurring cast members include Sofia Bryant (The Girl In The Woods, I Am Not Okay With This), Lily Donoghue (Daisy Jones & the Six, Black Christmas), Zoe de Grand'Maison (Riverdale, Orphan Black), Emma Ishta (Stitchers), and Tanner Zagarino (Shrinking, Aftermath).

The series returns on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with its 11-episode third and final season.

As per the official synopsis: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

Based on Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama about a girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers. It delves into the complex bonds between mothers and children, enduring female friendships, and the emotional journey of growing up.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer: Fists, emotions and bouquets fly as beloved drama enters final season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On