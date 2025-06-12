The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer: Fists, emotions and bouquets fly as beloved drama enters final season

Prime Video has released the trailer for the third and final show of teen romance drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty. It shows Belly and Jeremiah shock their moms with their big plans: marriage. Belly is looking forward to a big decision of her life.

What's in the trailer?

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, caught up a messy love triangle. While Belly and Jeremiah plan for a future, Conrad is on a spiral, finally realising he wanted Belly all along.

However, things are not that simple for Belly either. “When I'm with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I go there's a memory of Conrad,” she says in the trailer.

The entire trailer is set to Taylor Swift's songs Daylight and Red.

Who else is on the show?

New faces have joined the final season of the popular show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Isabella Briggs (Fatal Attraction 2023, Sugar) and Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods, House of Cards) come on board as series regulars.

According to a press release from Prime Video, the new recurring cast members include Sofia Bryant (The Girl In The Woods, I Am Not Okay With This), Lily Donoghue (Daisy Jones & the Six, Black Christmas), Zoe de Grand'Maison (Riverdale, Orphan Black), Emma Ishta (Stitchers), and Tanner Zagarino (Shrinking, Aftermath).

The series returns on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with its 11-episode third and final season.

As per the official synopsis: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

Based on Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama about a girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers. It delves into the complex bonds between mothers and children, enduring female friendships, and the emotional journey of growing up.