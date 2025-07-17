Sullivan’s Crossing renewed for Season 4: When and where to watch?

Sullivan’s Crossing has been renewed for season four by CW, Deadline reported. The new installment, starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson, will return in 2026 to CW for another 10-episode run. The news comes ahead of the show’s season 3 finale on July 16. Sullivan’s Crossing has been renewed for season four(X/@Netflix_CA)

Sullivan’s Crossing has also become a hit on Netflix. The streaming platform launched the show in the US last week. It has already entered the weekly charts at the third position. To date, Sullivan’s Crossing has over three million views and 22 million hours watched on Netflix. The new season will likely make its way to Netflix as well.

Sullivan’s Crossing renewed for season 4

Executive producer Roma Roth told Deadline she was “extremely grateful” to have partners who understood the value of creating comfort programming. “It’s very gratifying to know Sullivan’s Crossing is resonating so well with our global audience,” she added.

CW President Brad Schwartz told the outlet that it was an “easy” decision to renew Sullivan’s Crossing, considering its success. The series is a co-production between Canada’s Bell Media and The CW. Bell decided to renew Sullivan’s Crossing ahead of its May Upfronts. Schwartz stated that this was a case of budgeting cycles not being the same.

For CW’s own streaming app, Sullivan’s Crossing has become a success story. The show was the most-streamed series in June on the CW App. It recorded an increase of over 13 per cent in average monthly unique users over the last season. When it was added to Netflix, the streams jumped 153 per cent, according to Schwartz.

What is Sullivan’s Crossing about?

The show is based on a book series by Virgin River author Robyn Carr. The series revolves around neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan). She returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia after legal troubles. Back home, Sullivan finds herself reconnecting with her estranged father (Scott Patterson) and trying to bond with Cal (Chad Michael Murray).

The third season finale sees Maggie reconcile her heart with her practical side, only for a shocking revelation from her past to shake things up. The third season finale also sees the main characters preparing for the opening of a new restaurant.

FAQs:

Is there a season 4 for Sullivan's Crossing?

Yes, the show has been renewed for another season.

Will Netflix have season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing?

Yes, the third season will be added to Netflix in August.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

The new season will air on CW in 2026.