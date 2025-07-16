Search
Small plane 'hijacked' in Canada, Vancouver airport halts operations, grounds flights

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:58 AM IST

After the ‘hijack’ alert, operations at the Vancouver airport, one of the busiest in the country, were briefly halted, and nine inbound flights were diverted.

A small aircraft was reportedly "hijacked" from the Vancouver Island region in Canada and was heading toward the airspace over Vancouver International Airport, according to police on Wednesday.

Police received a report that a Cessna 172 "had been hijacked from the Vancouver Island area". (Pixabay/Representational)
Police received a report that a Cessna 172 "had been hijacked from the Vancouver Island area". (Pixabay/Representational)

In response to the alert, operations at the busy Vancouver airport were temporarily suspended, and nine incoming flights had to be diverted, AFP reported.

The plane that was "hijacked" was a Cessna 172, operated by a flying club in Victoria. The suspect was the only person aboard the plane and was taken into custody after the flight landed in Vancouver at 2:15 am IST on Wednesday.

According to Global News Canada, the halting of flight arrivals at the Vancouver airport lasted for 39 minutes.

According to a passenger's post online, police chased the plane as it landed, and the suspect who flew the plane appeared. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the "suspect was arrested without incident. "

Visuals viral online showed the suspect, surrounded by cops and standing with his hands in the air on the airport runway next to a Cessna plane.

Public broadcaster CBC shared an eyewitness account, describing the flight as "flying low in an airspace a small plane usually wouldn't be in".

"A few minutes later, we saw a second pass ... the plane was making a big clockwise circle," witness Paul Heeney was quoted as saying.

Flight operations have reportedly resumed at the airport, but there may still be some delays.

