Landman 2: Billy Bob Thornton's net worth, how much does he make per episode?

Billy Bob Thornton is not just playing a Texas oil man in Landman. He is living large off-screen, too. With Landman 2 on the way and buzz building fast, fans are not just tuning in for the grit and drama - they are also wondering how much the guy is getting paid to swagger around in cowboy boots. Thornton's exact per-episode salary for Landman 2 has not been made public, but if history is any indication, he is not showing up for pocket change. Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris in Landman.(Instagram/landmanplus)

Billy Bob Thornton's net worth

Between his Oscar-winning resume, cult classics like Bad Santa, and decades of bankable roles, Billy Bob Thornton is likely sitting near the top of that pay scale - somewhere in the $1 million-per-episode neighborhood, as per Fandomwire.

Billy Bob Thornton is currently worth around $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Now in his late 60s, Thornton is not chasing red carpets. He lives north of L.A. with wife Connie Angland and their daughter Bella, in a two-story coastal house that includes, in his words, “a world-class recording studio.”

Billy Bob Thornton's real estates

Over the years, he has bought and sold properties across Southern California, including a Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with Angelina Jolie. That one sold for $8 million after their split. Other past addresses include Malibu, Agoura Hills, and Brentwood.

How much are Sheridan actors paid?

Landman 2's director, Taylor Sheridan, is known for writing monster checks. According to FandomWire, Kevin Costner was pulling $1.3 million per Yellowstone episode by Season 5. Stallone? Another million per episode for Tulsa King.

More about Billy Bob Thornton

As per IMDb, Thornton’s road to the top was not smooth. Born in Arkansas, he hustled his way through odd jobs - laying asphalt, working in fast food, even telemarketing - before moving to Los Angeles in the '80s. It was not until 1996 that he broke through, writing, directing, and starring in Sling Blade, which landed him an Academy Award and instant industry cred.

Since then? He has been everywhere. Armageddon, Friday Night Lights, Monster’s Ball, and Bad Santa are some of his popular works. But it is not just acting, Thornton is also a writer, producer, and full-time musician. He tours with his band, The Boxmasters, and built a top-tier recording studio inside his current home.

