Cara Delevingne's 33rd birthday bash: Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie among celebrity guests

Cara Delevingne, who turns 33 on August 12, kick-started her birthday celebrations in style as she hosted a star-studded event at the popular Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 5, Vogue reported. While her birthday celebration was said to be a “low-key affair,” several A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Paris Hilton, were among the attendees. Check out Cara Delevingne's 33rd birthday party guestlist.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cara Delevingne's 33rd birthday bash

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, was seen at the venue with her close friend Brenda Song and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin. Both Paris and Cara Delevingne have remained friends for a long time and are often seen together at key events.

Margot Robbie and Jay Hernandez, who worked with Cara Delevingne in David Ayer’s 2016 film Suicide Squad, were caught by the paparazzi arriving arm in arm at the venue. Also, joining them was Angie Hernandez. Post the event, they were surrounded by the photographers while she made their way into a self-driving Waymo vehicle, Just Jared reported.

Selena Gomez was seen at the event with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip also took part in the celebrations. Meanwhile, exes Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were seen arriving separately at the venue.

Among others present were rapper Tyga, Alexander Edwards, Bebe Rexha, Alex Consani, Paris Hilton, and Ryan Phillippe, among others. During the party, Cara Delevingne was seen behind the wheel, carrying a bouquet of flowers in the back seat.

Cara Delevingne's net worth

Delevingne is one of the highest-paid models around the world and has more than 40 million followers on Instagram. According to Forbes, she was the fifth-highest-paid model in 2018, with her earnings estimated at $10 million.

Besides gracing the cover of several magazines, she also serves as the co-founder of climate change nonprofit EcoResolution. Her net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

FAQs:

Is Cara Delevingne LGBTQ?

She has often recognised herself as "pansexual".

What is Cara Delevingne struggling with?

She has spoken publicly about her battle with substance abuse as well as her journey to sobriety.

What neurodiverse condition does Cara Delevingne have?

She has suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).