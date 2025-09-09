What is Tyreek Hill's net worth in 2025? Here's how NFL star divorce settlement will impact his fortunes and earnings

Tyreek Hill, the star of the Miami Dolphins, and his wife Keeta Vaccaro have finalized their divorce just after 17 months of marriage. One question which has drew netizen's attention: how much will Hill's net worth be impacted by the divorce settlement? Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro has accused him of domestic abuse(Instagram/Tyreek Hill, Keeta Hill)

Vaccaro has accused him of domestic abuse. In her divorce petition, Vaccaro claimed that Hill started harassing her two months after they got married in November 2023, according to a TMZ report.

A deeper look into allegations against Tyreek Hill

Vaccaro alleged that Hill shoved her to the ground and tore off her necklace while they were debating a post-nuptial agreement. She received a cut and bruise during the assault.

Additionally, Vaccaro stated that two weeks later, while they were at a hotel in Orlando, Hill assaulted her once again, hurled her to the ground, twisted her private areas, and ripped her hair out.

Hill allegedly attacked his ex-wife multiple times, including during her pregnancy with their daughter Capri, TMZ reported, citing court records.

Officers were called to a Sunny Isles Beach condo in April 2025 after receiving a distress call about a “assault in progress.”

Following the call, no charges were made since the couple maintained that their disagreement never turned into violence. Police reportedly spotted a bruise on Vaccio's chest, according to the Daily Mail. She had told the cops that their arguments had become more frequent and that couples counseling wasn't helping.

She claimed that every time she voiced her displeasure with the NFL player's actions, he would become furious and start hurling things.

Hill's lawyers disputed the claims of assault against him as a “smear campaign”.

What is What is Tyreek Hill's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyreek Hill has an estimated net worth of around $60 million. He reportedly makes $30 million a year. He gained notoriety as a wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs and was dubbed Cheetah due to his quickness and agility on the field.

Tyreek became the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver in March 2022 after agreeing to a $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

How much money will he lose in divorce settlement

The amount that Hill will be paying out is specified in the divorce settlement:

$500,000 lump-sum payment

$20,000–$50,000 monthly support

$457,000 in legal fees paid by Hill

$100,000 for a new vehicle

Exclusive use of their $5.5 million property in Miami, with Hill paying for living expenses, electricity, insurance, and the mortgage.

Vaccaro's pleas for Hill's $200,000 Bentley SUV and unfettered access to his debit cards were turned down by the court. Additionally, Vaccaro will be able to retain the child.

How divorce settlement will affect his fortunes

A man who makes $30 million a year won't go bankrupt with $500K plus some hefty legal fees. However, the worst part for him is that Hill is obligated to pay for that opulent Miami condo on top of his support payments, which may likely exceed $600,000 per year.