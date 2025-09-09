Who is Keeta Vaccaro? Tyreek Hill accused of repeatedly abusing estranged wife

Tyreek Hill has been accused of abusing his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, on eight different occasions, according to new divorce court documents obtained by TMZ. One of the accusations includes Hill allegedly spitting on her. Court papers allege Tyreek Hill abused estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro multiple times. He denies the claims and says he will fight them in court.(Keeta_vaccaro/ Instagram, AFP)

Keeta Vaccaro has worked on different business ventures during her career.

Who is Keeta Vaccaro?

Vaccaro founded an influencer marketing startup called CurrentSea, according to her Instagram bio. She is also listed as an advisor for Keeta, a network for layer-1 blockchains, according to TMZ.

Besides the business, Vaccaro has appeared on reality television. She was part of the main cast of the Netflix series W.A.G.s To Riches, which premiered in January 2025.

Her connection to the NFL goes beyond her marriage to Tyreek Hill. Her brother, Kenny Vaccaro, played eight seasons in the league as a safety for the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro and Hill went public with their relationship in 2021 by posting joint videos on their YouTube account. They got engaged that November and were married in Texas in November 2023.

When Hill filed for divorce

In January 2024, Hill filed for divorce, but later said it was a mistake. The case was dismissed the following month. The couple stayed together and later welcomed their daughter, Capri, in November 2024.

Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 7, one day after police were called to the couple’s home for reports of an “assault in progress.” Hill was not arrested after the incident. Vaccaro’s mother, Alesia, said Hill acted “aggressive and impulsive” after allegedly throwing a laptop on the floor.

Alleged abuse began in January 2024

The documents claim the abuse began in January 2024, two months after the couple married in November 2023. Vaccaro, who is the sister of former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, said an argument over a postnuptial agreement at a guest house in Southwest Ranches, Florida turned violent. She alleged Hill “shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise.”

Other allegations include an incident in Orlando where Hill allegedly threw Vaccaro to the floor, ripped her hair out, and “twist\[ed] her intimate body parts.” In February 2024, Vaccaro said Hill shoved a marijuana cigarette in her face before the Pro Bowl, then “told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house... threw \[her] suitcase out the door and threw \[her] out the door, locking it behind her.”

Couple shares a daughter named Capri

The couple shares a daughter named Capri. Court filings also note Hill has as many as 10 children and has been involved in paternity disputes.

Hill’s lawyer told TMZ,“These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in court to present his evidence.”

Hill has a history of off-field issues. In 2014, he was dismissed from Oklahoma State University and placed on probation for choking his then-fiancée while she was pregnant. In 2019, he was investigated in a child abuse case but was not suspended by the NFL.

Court records show Hill has been ordered to pay Vaccaro between $20,000 and $50,000 per month, along with a $500,000 one-time payment, funds for legal fees, and use of their marital home.