Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 1? Latest injury news ahead of Dolphins vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins found themselves in a seemingly tough spot ever since wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an oblique injury that kept him out of an August 6 practice and all three of the team’s preseason games. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) throws the football on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP)

Injury update

The team has repeatedly maintained that Hill’s injury is a result of repeated overuse and is being taken care of fully. Mild strains are something that NFL players are expected to deal with and play through on a regular basis. His absence from games so far may be more of a precautionary measure than a matter of serious concern, as reported by Sportsbook Review.

“He’s trying to practice,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this month, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He’s working through an oblique that got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books. “He’s trying to sneak his way into every rep.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Hill “will be ready to play” Week 1, on WSVN-7 Miami on Aug. 24, when the Miami Dolphins take on the Colts in Indianapolis, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Despite the team refusing to put an exact timeline on Hill’s return to the field, oblique injuries are usually expected to heal in 1-2 weeks.

Also Read: Micah Parsons was ‘egoistic, self-centered’ in Cowboys locker room; had issues with Dak Prescott

Trade rumors

Despite the Dolphins’ insistence on keeping Hill as part of their roster, multiple NFL teams have now started circling close in hopes of convincing a trade deal. As the wide receiver’s playing status currently remains uncertain thanks to his injury, teams hope that this might be leverage enough for the Dolphins to be convinced into a trade option. If his injury were to be prolonged or if the team’s offense stalls early in the season, a possible (and high-stakes) trade may not be completely off the table.

The five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection has 798 receptions for 11,098 yards and 82 touchdowns in 141 career regular-season games (123 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-21) and Dolphins, as reported by Reuters. Hill has another 96 receptions for 1,212 yards and six TDs, and 96 yards rushing and one TD in 15 playoff games (14 starts), winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season.

The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts in their regular-season opener on September 7.