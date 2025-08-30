Miami Dolphins coach McDaniel surprises everyone with awkward take on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift engagement

The recent engagement of Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been hogging the spotlight. The famous couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, which surprised a lot of fans. Taylor Swift, front right, sits with fiance Travis Kelce.(AP)

During a show on Thursday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel surprised everyone when he revealed that he didn't know about the two getting engaged.

"You just told me. I didn't know. ... I'm pumped to hear about it now, I guess," he said.

"I’m hoping it’s a love-based relationship and good for them. Finally, they’re doing it the old-fashioned way, where people shouldn’t really be entering into any escapades until they’re married," he added.

He also accepted that he doesn't keep himself updated on trending topics, which helps him avoid small talk in social situations.

Recently, Kelce opened up about marriage after his engagement announcement. Speaking to GQ, he said, "The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving, those are situations I would love to have."

"Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect," he added.