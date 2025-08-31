Micah Parsons was ‘egoistic, self-centered’ in Cowboys locker room; had issues with Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons' blockbuster transfer to the Green Bay Packers has been the story of this week. The All-Pro, after weeks of failed negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, is set to wear new colors when he takes on the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field next week. However, now several behind-the-scenes stories have come up alleging that even Dak Prescott faced issues with Parsons' behavior in the locker room. Former Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons speaks to the media during a press conference, after being traded to the Green Bay Packers(Getty Images via AFP)

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about Parsons being ‘egoistic’ and ‘self-centered’ as his trade negotiations went on in the last few days. CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were the two other Cowboys stars mentioned in Breer's article.

"Martin, Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room," Breer wrote. “That's not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott,” the SI writer reported.

However, it was just on Monday that Prescott was confident that Jerry Jones would convince Parsons to stay back in Dallas. The Cowboys open their season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I've got confidence [he'll be on the field in Week 1]. I've told y'all that back when, and I'm just going off experience, honestly. So I've got confidence in that, just hoping -- which I know he is -- he's ready to play,” the star quarterback said, referring to his own negotiations last year.

Breer further added that the Parsons-Cowboys dynamic struggled with the ‘playing out of structure in an effort to make big players’.

Micah Parsons on Packers

Parsons acknowledged he is in the spotlight at his new team.

"There is a lot of expectations and I'd be a fool to think there isn't expectations or there isn't pressure in the position that I'm stepping into," said Parsons, who wore No. 11 during his four seasons in Dallas. "But then again, that's a blessing in itself. That means that they believed in me that much. ...

"They believe I'm that much of a future in this organization and they showed that in every which way. So that just alone shows me the type of person I need to be in this building every day and I'm very determined."