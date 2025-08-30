After Micah Parsons, Cowboys could be eyeing another major move involving Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys' real motivation behind the Micah Parsons trade could be replacing Dak Prescott. The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote on Friday that with four first-rounders in the next two drafts, Jerry Jones and co could actually get in a quality quarterback, a potential successor to Prescott, who turned 32 in July. Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons(Getty Images via AFP)

“With four first-rounders in the next two drafts, the Cowboys can get very aggressive to target Dak Prescott’s heir — if they’re so inclined,” Howe wrote.

Prescott is currently the NFL's highest-paid quarterback at $60 million per year. The Cowboys restructured his contract earlier this year to create a $36.6 million in salary cap. His $45.75 million base salary was turned into a signing bonus, which dropped his salary cap number from $89.89 million to $53.29 million.

Replacing him, even a season later, would be a massive move. Rumors of Jerry Jones eyeing Arch Manning have already surfaced. However, there is nothing concrete yet.

Cowboys' updated 53-man roster after Micah Parsons trade

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Joe Milton III

Running Back

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Hunter Luepke

Miles Sanders

Tight End

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Luke Schoonmaker

Wide Receiver

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Kavontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

Offensive Line

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Nate Thomas

TJ Bass

Brock Hoffman

Anaji Cornelius

Hakeem Adeniji

Trevor Keegan

Defensive Tackle

Osa Odighizuwa

Kenny Clark

Solomon Thomas

Perrion Winfrey

Jay Toia

Mazi Smith

Edge Rusher

Dante Fowler

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Marshawn Kneeland

Sam Williams

James Houston

Linebacker

Kenneth Murray

Jack Sanborn

Marist Liufau

Damone Clark

Shemar James

Cornerback

DaRon Bland

Trevon Diggs

Kaiir Elam

Trikweze Bridges

Reddy Steward

Safety

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Juanyeh Thomas

Markquese Bell

Special Teams

Brandon Aubrey

Trent Sieg

Bryan Anger

CJ Goodwin