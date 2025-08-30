After Micah Parsons, Cowboys could be eyeing another major move involving Dak Prescott
The Cowboys' real motivation behind the Micah Parsons trade could be replacing Dak Prescott. The team has acquired four first-rounders in the next two drafts.
The Dallas Cowboys' real motivation behind the Micah Parsons trade could be replacing Dak Prescott. The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote on Friday that with four first-rounders in the next two drafts, Jerry Jones and co could actually get in a quality quarterback, a potential successor to Prescott, who turned 32 in July.
“With four first-rounders in the next two drafts, the Cowboys can get very aggressive to target Dak Prescott’s heir — if they’re so inclined,” Howe wrote.
Read More: Micah Parsons reveals Packers jersey number; Jaydeen Reed reacts
Prescott is currently the NFL's highest-paid quarterback at $60 million per year. The Cowboys restructured his contract earlier this year to create a $36.6 million in salary cap. His $45.75 million base salary was turned into a signing bonus, which dropped his salary cap number from $89.89 million to $53.29 million.
Replacing him, even a season later, would be a massive move. Rumors of Jerry Jones eyeing Arch Manning have already surfaced. However, there is nothing concrete yet.
Read More: Micah Parsons says ‘sorry’ to heartbroken young fan after blockbuster Packers move
Cowboys' updated 53-man roster after Micah Parsons trade
Quarterback
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
Running Back
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Hunter Luepke
Miles Sanders
Tight End
Jake Ferguson
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Luke Schoonmaker
Wide Receiver
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
Kavontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Offensive Line
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Smith
Cooper Beebe
Tyler Booker
Terence Steele
Nate Thomas
TJ Bass
Brock Hoffman
Anaji Cornelius
Hakeem Adeniji
Trevor Keegan
Defensive Tackle
Osa Odighizuwa
Kenny Clark
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey
Jay Toia
Mazi Smith
Edge Rusher
Dante Fowler
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Marshawn Kneeland
Sam Williams
James Houston
Linebacker
Kenneth Murray
Jack Sanborn
Marist Liufau
Damone Clark
Shemar James
Cornerback
DaRon Bland
Trevon Diggs
Kaiir Elam
Trikweze Bridges
Reddy Steward
Safety
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
Markquese Bell
Special Teams
Brandon Aubrey
Trent Sieg
Bryan Anger
CJ Goodwin