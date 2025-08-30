Micah Parsons reveals Packers jersey number; Jaydeen Reed reacts

Micah Parsons will be donning the No 1 jersey for Green Bay Packers, in a historic move that will see the NFL side bring back the jersey out of retirement. Micah Parsons moved from Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay Packers(AP)

The Packers had retired the jersey in 1926 with Curly Lambeau being the last player to wear it. Parsons had previously teased fans on X whether he should go for No 1 or 0 on his Packers jersey. Notably, Jaydeen Reed wanted to wear the No. 1 jersey in 2023, but had to settle for No. 11.

Green Bay Packers shares the news

Parsons had a press conference where he expressed happiness to be playing for the Packers. The NFL side also announced Parsons' jersey number in an X post. “Uno” wrote the Packers.

There were earlier talks that Parsons might be taking the No 11 jersey off Reed, when he had teased the 0 and 1 option on X. However, the Packers didn't just offer Parsons an eye-watering pay package that made him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history; they also rolled out the full red carpet for him with the jersey choice.

Micah Parsons contract details

Parsons and Packers reportedly reached a four-year deal, and they have a $188 million contract in place. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the contract was ‘record breaking’ and would give Parsons $120 million fully guaranteed at signing. He would get an average salary of $47 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Jayden Reed's reaction

While Reed did not directly react to Micah's jersey number announcement, he did put out an X post where many wondered if Micah would be taking the No 1 jersey when Reed had been denied the same.

Elsewhere, Reed was not happy at all that Packers gave up veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

On X, Reed had written “Not KC man”. With Parsons coming in, Packers gave up Clark and two future first-round picks, seeing the veteran exit the otherwise youngest side in the NFL.