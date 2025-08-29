JD Vance gives NFL referees this warning after Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has got everyone in the world talking – from big brands to public figures. President Donald Trump was asked for his reaction the very day the Kansas City Chiefs player and the pop sensation announced the happy news. JD Vance started off by congratulating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement. (AFP)

Now, Vice President JD Vance has weighed in on the matter as well. However, Vance didn't just have congratulatory messages for the newly-engaged couple. He took the chance to issue a stern warning to NFL referees as well. Here's what the Republican and Cincinnati Bengals fan had to say.

What JD Vance said to NFL referees

Vance was asked about Taylor and Travis' engagement in a USA Today interview.

While congratulating the duo, the VP hoped the league would not favor Kelce's team and would remain fair to all sides – including Bengals, the team he supports.

He began by saying that his belief is that politicians should stick to politics, and celebrities should stick to whatever it is that got them the fame. “I think people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it's singing or dancing or acting,” Vance said, but added that he was a ‘romantic’ and continued, “When I see two people who are in love getting married, I just wish them the best, and I congratulate them. And I hope they have a very long, healthy and happy life together.”

However, he had a stern warning for NFL referees not to show any favoritism.

“As a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said, adding, “I'm worried they're going to have like a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules.”

Vance's comments come ahead of the new season starting September 4. Last time, NFL refs came under the scanner – especially over calls that went the Chiefs way in the Buffalo Bills game in the AFC Championship. At the time, the NFL referees' union even put out a statement, and Commissioner Roger Goodell had spoken about the issues at hand, amid widespread backlash.