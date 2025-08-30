Micah Parsons says ‘sorry’ to heartbroken young fan after blockbuster Packers move

Micah Parsons is moving on, but several of his Dallas Cowboys fans are finding it difficult to accept the new reality - the All-Pro star is at Green Bay now. On Friday, a video of a young boy crying after learning about the blockbuster Packers-Cowboys trade went viral on social media. Parsons, who came across the video, simply said ‘sorry'. Green Bay Packers Micah Parsons speaks at his introductory news conference Friday(AP)

In the viral clip, the young boy's mother can be seen telling him about the Parsons trade. “I just got to tell you something, Micah Parsons got traded to Green Bay,” she says.

“What, you're lying,” the boy responds in disbelief. He then covers his face and weeps uncontrollably. “It's okay,” his mother says.

After the video blew up on TikTok, Parsons responded, saying, “Sorry.”

The Cowboys management, meanwhile, is taking the Parsons move in stride. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he is ready to make his debut vs the Eagles despite taking a huge blow.

“I stared right down the barrel of the gun and said, ‘Hey, I want to win a Super Bowl,’” Schottenheimer said Friday, a day after the blockbuster deal.

“That doesn’t change. We get excited about the pieces that we’re adding. I don’t sit around and think about, ‘Man, this is my first year as the head coach.’ This is part of the business. I’m comfortable with that.”

He was referring to Kenny Clark, a nine-year veteran who is coming from Green Bay.

Clark says he hopes to play against the Eagles, who eliminated the Packers in the wild-card round last January. He spent his first nine seasons at Green Bay after they drafted him in the first round in 2016.

“Like I said, it was shocking,” Clark said. “I didn’t really have much to say to nobody. Everything just happened so fast. It is what it is. I’m here. This franchise will get everything I got.”

And fans will expect plenty as they adjust to a defense that no longer has a two-time All-Pro.

“Man, you gotta just watch the film,” Clark said. “I don’t do too much talking. Watch the film. My game speaks for itself.”

(With AP inputs)