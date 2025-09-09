Leanne season 2 confirmed by Netflix: Release window, plot, cast and more details here

Netflix has officially renewed the popular comedy series Leanne for a second season. The show, starring and co-created by comedian Leanne Morgan, first premiered on the streaming platform on July 31, 2025. Since its release, the series has gained international attention, spending two weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 and appearing in the Top 10 charts in 13 countries. Netflix confirms Leanne season 2.(X/@Netflix)

Leanne Morgan announces season 2 of her hit show

Leanne Morgan expressed her excitement about the renewal, saying, “We’re coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially to all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!” However, no official release date for season 2 has been announced yet.

Cast and creators

Morgan is joined by Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes. Co-creator Chuck Lorre called Morgan, “a comedic genius, a warm, loving human being and an absolute joy to work with,” in an official statement as per Variety. The series is created by Morgan, Lorre, and Susan McMartin, who are also executive producers along with Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel. Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Plot overview

Leanne is a multi-camera comedy that follows Leanne's life. Her life turns upside down when her husband, played by Ryan Stiles (33), gets along with someone else, leaving her. With the support of her close family, especially her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to handle her new life. The show is a mix of humor and heart, which shows how Leanne gets strength, laughter, and hope in unexpected ways. It proves that it is never too late to rewrite your story, as per Variety.

Upcoming projects

In addition to Leanne, Morgan will release a new Netflix stand-up special, Unspeakable Things, on November 4, 2025. This will be her second special on the platform, following 2023’s I’m Every Woman.

With its blend of humor, heart, and relatable storytelling, Leanne has quickly become a fan favorite. Viewers can look forward to more laughs and life lessons in the upcoming second season.

FAQs

1. When will Leanne Season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix has renewed Leanne for a second season, but the exact release date has not been announced yet.

2. What is Leanne about?

Leanne is a comedy about a woman whose life changes when her husband leaves her. With the help of her family, she learns to handle life’s challenges with humor and hope.

3. Who stars in Leanne?

The show stars Leanne Morgan, Ryan Stiles, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes.