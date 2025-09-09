Chiefs to Cardinals: 5 landing spots for Tyreek Hill if Dolphins' WR were to request a trade

Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill was vocal about his frustration following a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets in the 2024 season, where he hinted at wanting to leave Miami, saying, “I’m out, bro." Despite later downplaying trade rumors and expressing commitment to the Dolphins, the team’s disappointing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2025 season has reignited speculation about Hill's future. With fans wondering if the eight-time Pro Bowler might again consider requesting a trade, here are five potential landing spots that could be a good fit for the star receiver. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) throws the football on the sidelines.(AP)

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders, under new head coach Pete Carroll, are aiming to regain relevance in the AFC West after a challenging 2024 season. Acquiring Hill could provide a significant boost, pairing him with tight end Brock Bowers as a top receiving option.

Los Angeles Chargers

With quarterback Justin Herbert leading the charge, the Chargers are a win-now team looking to capitalize on their 11-7 record in 2024. Despite a successful season, their receiving corps, led by Ladd McConkey, lacks a true game-changer beyond Mike Williams.

Dallas Cowboys

Given their recent trading scandal with Micah Parsons, there is no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys are scraping the barrel to up their defense game. A weak offense, lack of significant running back depth, and need for a better receiver next to Lamb are gaps that Hill could try to fill well.

Arizona Cardinals

In desperate need of more ammunition in their offensive line, the Arizona Cardinals have remained buried at the bottom of the NFC West with more losses than victories to account for. Although Marvin Harrison Jr accounts for some hope this season, Jonathan Gannon’s team must push more for a better running mate- a slot that Hill can fill out with much ease.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling with inconsistent WR production and fans feel that the absence of a world-class player on wide-out is stopping them from regaining their Super Bowl throne. The Chiefs parted with Tyreek Hills in 2022 and many fans feel that the woes began then. Now that Hill is having a bad start to his season with Jaguars, primarily due to lack of support, calls for the Chiefs to get Hill has grown. However, as of now, there is no official expression of interest on the WR from the Chiefs.

The Dolphins are set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 14, 2025.