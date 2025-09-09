The Dolphins didn't exactly get the bounce-back performance from Tyreek Hill they were likely hoping for in Miami's 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, but the team is not currently considering trading the five-time All- Pro, according to ESPN. Report: Dolphins not thinking of trading Tyreek Hill right now

Hill caught just four passes for 40 yards in Sunday's blowout loss in Indianapolis, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to lead his team down the field, throwing two interceptions.

With the Dolphins down 30-0, Hill could be seen on the sidelines throwing his arms in the air and seemingly venting his frustration to an assistant coach.

ESPN reported the Dolphins still think they have a good team, but that if the type of play fans saw Sunday against the Colts continues for several more games, they may be singing a different tune.

Hill was coming off a 2024 season that was marred by drama and less than stellar stats.

The 31-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 959 yards, his lowest totals for both since he played in just 12 games in 2019 for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to CBS Sports, Monday marks exactly one year since Hill last recorded a reception of over 30 yards.

Additionally, Hill ended last season by seemingly giving up on the team by refusing to return in the second half of the Dolphin's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.

Despite rumors that Hill wanted out of Miami, he returned this season. However, he was not named captain, and Tagovailoa referred to his relationship with Hill as a "work in progress."

