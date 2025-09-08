Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery teaser out: Daniel Craig returns to solve ‘impossible crime’. Watch

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery teaser: The teaser for Netflix's hit detective franchise's third instalment is finally here, and Daniel Craig is back as the clever detective Benoit Blanc. The makers dropped the trailer on Monday, giving fans a first look at the third film in Rian Johnson's popular mystery series. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery teaser: Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor in a still from the film.

What is the teaser?

This time, Blanc is faced with what he calls ‘the impossible crime’, the murder of a Catholic priest, played by Josh Brolin, during Mass. The movie promises suspense, drama, and plenty of suspects. Alongside Craig, the cast includes Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott, and Brolin himself.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September. Glenn Close, who also stars in the film, shared her excitement about the project when speaking to PEOPLE earlier in August 2024, calling it "one of the best experiences of my life."

About the film

Daniel Craig also sports a new look for this film, with longer hair and a three-piece suit. This marks a fresh style for Benoit Blanc compared to his previous appearances in Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022).

Wake Up Dead Man will open in select theatres on 26 November before streaming on Netflix from 12 December.