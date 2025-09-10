LAS VEGAS — Terence “Bud” Crawford doesn’t need anyone to bolster his confidence or reinforce his swagger. He certainly doesn’t need another fight to accentuate his résumé. Terence Crawford knows what Saturday night's fight against Canelo Alvarez could mean for his legacy

If he retired today, Crawford would be considered one of the greatest fighters of this century.

But even he knows how much Saturday night’s super middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium would mean to his legacy.

“Terence Crawford’s legacy, you know, pre-Canelo fight — he’s a Hall of Famer, first ballot, period,” Crawford said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press. “Terence Crawford defeating Canelo Alvarez, I mean, he’s one of the all-time greats, period.

” the greatest of all the fights that I done fought. This is the one.”

The 37-year-old spoke confidently about adding a third undisputed title on Saturday, when he’ll challenge Alvarez , who holds all of the belts at 168 pounds — 14 pounds heavier than the limit at junior middleweight, where Crawford is champion.

Crawford, who's already unified titles at 140 and 147, said it’s undoubtedly a career-defining moment for both fighters.

“Canelo don’t want to lose to a guy moving up two weight classes,” Crawford said. “You know, he don’t want a smaller guy dethroning him from his undisputed status. Terence Crawford wants to move up and do all those things.

“He’s got a lot to lose, I got a lot to win. I got a lot to lose, he’s got a lot to win.”

Nothing new for Crawford, really, as he was in one of the biggest fights boxing had to offer two summers ago, when the long-awaited showdown with fellow welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. took place in July 2023.

Though many felt it would be an evenly matched bout, Crawford, who was a slight favorite, quickly turned it into a one-sided match, knocking down Spence three times before registering a ninth-round stoppage.

The win made Crawford the undisputed welterweight champion and the first four-belt titlist at two weights.

Now, Crawford is the slim underdog , as Alvarez is priced at -175 at BetMGM Sportsbook. That means a bettor would have to lay $175 to win $100 on Alvarez. A $100 wager on Crawford would pay $135.

In making the two-weight class jump, Crawford said it’s the right time with no other opponent worthy of his company in the ring at this point in his career.

“Who else would there be to make a mega fight with Terence Crawford, other than Canelo Alvarez?” Crawford said. “Who? Nobody at 47. Nobody at 54. Nobody at 60. Who else besides Canelo Alvarez?

"When you sit down there and you think of a mega fight — not a good fight, a mega fight — you say, ‘OK, who? What name could Terence Crawford fight to generate a mega fight?’”

The Omaha native’s impressive career has inspired Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, who said Monday he wants his players to model themselves athletically after Crawford.

The Cornhuskers’ theme of the week: “Be Like Bud.”

Crawford, who frequently attends Nebraska football games, said it’s only been during the latter stages of his career that he's learned to appreciate the lessons he learned during the harder times of his life.

“All those hardships are what made the man that you see today,” Crawford said.

They helped him build an undefeated boxing career. Saturday night could further cement his legacy.

“It’s going to be great, especially looking back on it,” he said. “And for me, to capture that victory and that magnitude, it’s gonna be so good.”

