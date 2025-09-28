Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another debuts to soft box office start, eyes $21 million weekend

Warner Bros.’ One Battle After Another is eyeing $21 million at the domestic box office this weekend, marking a quieter launch than many analysts expected. The Paul Thomas Anderson directorial, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, earned $8.8 million on its opening day from 3,634 theaters, setting the pace for a $21 million weekend, reported The Wrap. Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another is eyeing a $21 million weekend at the box office. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

While distributors had hoped the film would start at $25 million or higher, its debut instead fell short of Leonardo DiCaprio’s last release, Killers of the Flower Moon, which opened at $23.2 million in 2023. Both films share similarities in scale as Anderson’s drama reportedly cost at least $130 million to produce.

One Battle After Another: Strong reviews and audience response

Despite the muted financial start, One Battle After Another has drawn a lot of critical acclaim. On opening night, audiences gave the film an ‘A’ CinemaScore, while critics have awarded it a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score stands at an impressive 87 percent, noted The Wrap report.

These responses suggest that the film could see long-term success, particularly among urban moviegoers and audiences discovering Anderson’s work for the first time. Its prestige positioning has also secured it a spot in this year’s awards season conversations.

One Battle After Another: Challenges on the road to profitability

As per The Wrap, with a budget north of $130 million, One Battle After Another will need strong legs in the weeks ahead to turn profitable. Even if it replicates the global trajectory of Killers of the Flower Moon, which grossed $158.8 million, profitability remains uncertain.

Warner Bros., however, is banking on post-theatrical revenue streams. The studio expects the film’s Oscar buzz to bolster its value on premium video-on-demand and on its streaming platform, HBO Max.

A historic year for Warner Bros.

According to another Deadline report, the release of One Battle After Another comes at a time for Warner Bros. when it is celebrating becoming the first studio this year to cross $4 billion at the global box office. It is the studio’s first time surpassing the milestone since 2019.

The Deadline report added that so far, Warner Bros. has earned $1.795 billion domestically and $2.2 billion internationally, powered by blockbusters like A Minecraft Movie, Superman, and Apple racing drama F1. The studio also delivered strong results with New Line horror hits, including Final Destination: Bloodlines and The Conjuring.

Warner Bros. has broken multiple industry records this year, including being the only studio since 2009 to have two films gross more than $40 million on the same weekend.

