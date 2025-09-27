Ellen DeGeneres pays emotional tribute to ‘boyfriend’ Tayt Andersen who passed away at 19

Tayt Andersen, a longtime fan of Ellen DeGeneres who once jokingly called the comedian his “girlfriend,” has died at the age of 19. His family confirmed his passing on Friday, September 26, after a long battle with cancer. Tayt Andersen, a longtime fan of Ellen DeGeneres, has died at the age of 19.(YouTube)

Ellen DeGeneres remembers her ‘boyfriend’ Tayt

Hours after the news broke, DeGeneres, 67, posted a video tribute. “We had a very special guest on the show several times, and his name is Tayt,” she said in her post. “He thought I was his girlfriend, so I told him he was my boyfriend.” She ended the message calling Tayt a very special little human being and that she will miss him.

A montage of his appearances followed the message, showing the bond they had built on-screen. Tayt’s mother, Chrissy Becker, commented under Ellen’s post, stating that they loved her so much and thanked Ellen “for being his girlfriend” and giving him so much strength.

Statement from Tayt Andersen’s family

In a post on his Instagram page, Andersen’s family wrote, “Our sweet, strong warrior, Tayt, was released from his bodily prison early this morning, at 1:30 a.m. CT, surrounded by the fierce love of his family.”

Talking about the days leading up to his death, they stated that relatives FaceTimed to say goodbye and that Tayt spent his final hours watching movies, hearing stories, and resting peacefully. “Please keep Chrissy, Tayt, and our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post read.

Tayt’s health struggles

Tayt was born with half a heart and had endured 12 surgeries before the age of nine. At 10, he received a transplant but later developed post-transplant lymphoma. In 2024, doctors diagnosed bladder cancer, which spread rapidly by the summer of 2025, according to People magazine.

Despite those struggles, Tayt became a familiar face to Ellen fans. He first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. On air, Ellen introduced him as her “only boyfriend” after learning he had called her his girlfriend. Two years later, he returned to share the words: “I got myself a new heart.”

Tayt’s family said he was “loved by so many” and remembered for his smile, kindness, and strength. Fans and viewers echoed that online, posting condolences and clips of his time on Ellen’s show.

For DeGeneres, Tayt was more than a guest. She told her followers: “He brought joy and life and laughter into every room that he was in.”

FAQs

Who was Tayt Andersen?

Tayt Andersen was a fan of Ellen DeGeneres, who appeared several times on her show.

How did Ellen DeGeneres know him?

He first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013, calling Ellen his “girlfriend.” She often referred to him as her “only boyfriend.”

What happened to Tayt Andersen?

He died on Sept. 26, 2025, at the age of 19 after battling bladder cancer and other health complications.