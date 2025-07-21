It was Trump! Ellen DeGeneres admits why she moved to UK

Ellen DeGeneres made her first public appearance since quietly relocating to the UK, confirming that her move came the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president. At the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on Sunday, when asked by broadcaster Richard Bacon if her decision to leave the US was influenced by Trump’s return to office, DeGeneres gave a candid one-word response, “Yes," according to a BBC report. In her first public appearance since moving to the UK, Ellen DeGeneres linked her relocation to Trump's re-election.(@TheEllenShow/X)

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she is ‘staying’ in UK

In 2024, following the cancellation of her talk show, she went on her “final stand-up” tour in the US. DeGeneres later bought a property in the Cotswolds, spanning across parts of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

She revealed that the initial plan was to spend three to four months in the UK along with DeRossi at what she described as their “part-time house.” The 67-year-old added, "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’. And we're like, 'We're staying here'."

DeGeneres also shared that she and her wife have considered renewing their vows or getting married again in England. The idea, she explained, stems from growing concerns over recent efforts in the US to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, adding America can still be “scary for people to be who they are," as reported by BBC.

Ellen DeGeneres gives a sneak peek into her life in UK

DeGeneres has created a humble abode in the UK and keeps sharing glimpses of her new rural life on social media. She also shared videos of her farm animals, which she has now sold as they kept escaping.

The comedian shared, “It's absolutely beautiful,” about her new homeplace, adding, “We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.” She continued, “It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”

Talking about her farm animals, DeGeneres said, "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.

She also touched upon the allegations of hosting a toxic workplace. While DeGeneres admitted that she could be “very blunt,” she dismissed the rumours as “clickbait.”