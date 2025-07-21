Woah Vicky says she's ready to become a ‘housewife’ and ‘delete Instagram’; Details her dream future husband

Controversial social media personality Woah Vicky shocked her followers with a surprising announcement. The influencer shared that she plans to delete her Instagram account and step away from the spotlight to embrace life as a full-time housewife. Vicky also detailed what kind of husband she wants. Woah Vicky shocked fans by announcing her intention to delete her Instagram account and pursue a life as a housewife. (@woahhvickyyy/X)

Woah Vicky describes what she wants in her dream future husband

Woah Vicky is revealed that she is ready to settle down with a husband and become a housewife. In her social media post, she announced, “I’m trying to get married delete my Instagram and become a housewife. I need a husband.”

However, it is not that easy as she seeks specific requirements to be met in her future husband. Vicky detailed the kind of man she is looking for as her future husband in her post. She wrote, “He must be dark tall love God, Jesus Christ cause we have to be equally yoked and doing really good. Rich and athlete would be nice because I live a good lifestyle.”

Vicky added that while being an athlete is not a big requirement, the guy must be rich. She wrote, “I’m healthy yeah but if not athlete that’s fine but yeah you have to make good money because my dad was rich. I came from a rich house and yeah, but I want a man I don’t.” She concluded with complaining about “ tired of being single God this is my prayer" and asked if “any takers”.

In a separate post, Vicky also shared her feeling about having children and wrote, “I want to get married and have4 kids mixed kids.”

Netizens share their personal details as opposed to Vicky's requirement

A user wrote on X, “I’m a short married fat poor atheist will that do? I still have hair (back only).” A second user wrote, “i’m Persian 6’5 245lbs former D1 football recruit wassup.” A third user wrote, “hello vicky? i am tark dall and love god.”

Another user wrote, “Saw your post and it resonated with me. I’m a man of faith with Christ at the center of my life, looking for someone who shares those values. I’ve got a stable career and take care of myself - not flashy, but solid. Raised with strong principles and ready to build something real with the right person, but unfortunately it’s not you. Good luck out there though.”