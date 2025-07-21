Duane Chapman children: Inside the lives of Dog and The Bounty Hunter’s 13 kids from 6 relationships

A devastating incident has shaken the family of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, after reports revealed that his stepson accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, in Naples, Florida. The tragic event occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, according to local authorities. Police have described the shooting as an “isolated incident” and confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time, as reported by TMZ. Duane Chapman has a large family, including 13 children from several relationships.(@DogBountyHunter/X)

Meet Duane Chapman's 13 children from his various relationships

Chapman has fathered 13 children from 6 different relationships, and many of his brood have appeared on various reality TV shows, including Dog and the Bounty Hunters over the years.

Christopher Michael Hecht

Dog's first child, Christopher Michael Hecht, was born in 1972 when he was only a teenager. He shared the child with his then-girlfriend Debbie White. However, after her death, Christopher was adopted by Keith Hecht and Gloria Hecht. He has had a series of legal woes, including being sentenced to three years in Colorado, as reported by US Weekly.

Duane Lee Chapman II and Leland Blane Chapman

Dog's first marriage was with La Fonda Sue Darnall. The two shared a son and a daughter named Duane Lee Chapman II and Leland Blane Chapman, respectively. Duane II worked along with his dad on the early seasons of Dog and the Hunter but left, eventually.

Meanwhile, Leland continued to work with her father and became a known face. She still works in the bounty hunting field.

Zebidiah, Wesley, and James Robert Chapman

Dog shared the three children from his second marriage with Ann Tegnell. While Zebidiah unfortunately died shortly after her birth, Wesley and James have maintained their distance from reality TV shows and the spotlight.

Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee, and Lyssa Rae Chapman

Dog shared the three children from his third marriage to Lyssa Rae Brittain. In 2006, Barbara died in an unfortunate car accident right before her father's wedding to Beth Chapman. Tucker, like his half-sibling, Christopher, has faced legal troubles, including prison time.

Lyssa, for her part, made appearances on Dog and The Bounty Hunter and later pursued her own media projects.

Bonnie Joanne and Garry Chapman

Bonnie and Garry are the children of Dog and Beth Chapman. While Bonnie appeared on her dad's show and has maintained an active presence on social media, Garry worked closely with his father in the bounty-hunting field.

Cecily Barmore-Chapman

Cecily is Dog's adopted daughter and Beth's child from her previous marriage. She has an active social media presence and works in the bounty hunting field, occasionally.

Jon

Dog recently revealed that he discovered he has another son, Jon. He was born on the exact day of Beth's passing and shared that their relationship is still new.