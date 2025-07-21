Dog the Bounty Hunter's family: All on wife Francie Frane, ex-wives, and children

Gregory Zecca, the stepson of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, at their apartment in Naples, Florida, on Saturday. Duane Chapman is married to Francie Frane.(Instagram/ Francie Frane)

In a statement to TMZ, Duane Chapman said, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Duane Chapman's Family History

Duane Chapman is currently married to Francie Frane, whom he wed in 2021. The couple met in 2019 after both lost their spouses to cancer. Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 from throat cancer, while Frane’s husband, Bob Frane, passed away in December 2018.

The couple got engaged in May 2020 and tied the knot in Colorado Springs. Francie shares her son, Gregory Zecca, with her late husband.

Also Read: Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson shoots and kills step-grandson; ‘freak accident’ details

Duane Chapman was previously married five times.

His first marriage was to La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, from 1972 to 1977. The couple had two sons: Duane Lee Chapman II, born in 1973, and Leland Chapman, born in 1976.

In 1979, Chapman married Anne M. Tegnell. Their marriage ended in 1982. They had three sons: Zebadiah Chapman, who was born and died in 1980, Wesley Chapman, born later that year, and James (J.R.) Chapman, born in 1982.

Chapman then married Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982. Their marriage lasted until 1991. They had three children: Barbara Katie Chapman (1982–2006), Tucker Dee Chapman, born in 1983, and Lyssa Rae Chapman, born in 1987.

His fourth marriage was to Tawny Marie Chapman. They tied the knot in 1991 and got divorced in 2003. They did not have any children together.

In 2006, Chapman married Beth Chapman, who remained his wife until her death in 2019. The couple had two children: Bonnie Joanne Chapman, born in 1998, and Garry Chapman, born in 2001.