Who is Gregory Zecca? Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson who shot step grandson

Dog the Bounty Hunter is going through a personal tragedy, as it has been reported that his stepson, Gregory Zecca, shot and killed his step-grandson, Anthony. Gregory Zecca works with Dog the Bounty Hunter on his show(Instagram/zeccagreg)

TMZ reported that the freak accident took place in Naples, Florida, on Saturday night.

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is an American television personality, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman, known for the ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ show.

Who is Gregory Zecca?

Gregory Zecca is Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, from his marriage to Francie. Gregory was Francie's child from her previous marriage, and she and Dog the Bounty Hunter tied the knot after their respective spouses passed away.

Zecca works with Dog on his bounty hunting team along with Chapman's daughter, Lyssa.

His Instagram profile describes him as “Father, Bounty Hunter, Podcaster, Small Business Owner, Adventurer.” Zecca appears to be from Parker, Colorado, as per his profile, and is 34 years old.

He is also known for the Beyond the Bounty podcast, which is described as one which captures the 'incredible story of Greg Zecca who casts on Dog the Bounty Hunter's new show “Beware of Dog”.'

The podcast goes “behind the scenes” and catches “all the action”. The description adds “but along the way like my story and so many others out there have a 2 sided tale where castaway and redemption become the narrative. We are touching on Hot topics, having difficult conversations, and we are bringing you closer to these larger-than-life humans! Join me on this wild adventure as we go Beyond the Bounty with Greg Zecca.”

What happened in the shooting case?

Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that it was an ‘isolated incident’ and no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and France, through a representative, issued a statement to the publication, saying, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” and asked for privacy at this time.