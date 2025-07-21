Melina Frattolin was not abducted; police question father's account after Ticonderoga discovery

Melina Galanis Frattolin, 9, was found dead in Ticonderoga, CBS 6 Albany reported on Sunday, citing New York State Police. This comes after an Amber Alert was issued for the child, with Warren County Sheriff's Office and NYSP citing an abduction incident in Lake George at approximately 9:40 PM local time on Saturday. Melina Frattolin was found dead in Ticonderoga and an Amber Alert was canceled(X)

CBS 6 Albany further added that law enforcement officers identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided. Melina was located deceased with the assistance of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Forest Rangers, and New York State Police K9 and Aviation units, the report added.

Read More: Who was Corey Adams? Ole Miss freshman, 18, dies on spot in Tennessee shooting, no arrests made

According to the Amber Alert, Melina Galanis Frattolin was last seen in a white van on I-87 southbound near exit 22, Lake George, at 9:40 PM. She was described as a female with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing shorts and a black and white striped shirt, with white Adidas sneakers. The nine-year-old was 5'00" and 100lbs.

“The NYSP is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of Warren County Sheriffs Office and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in LAKE GEORGE NY at approximately 09:40 PM on July 19, 2025,” NYSP posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Lake Michigan tragedy: Woman accused of drowning baby as homicide probe continues

An investigation, led by New York State Police, is now ongoing. There is reportedly no threat to the public currently. A press conference is expected on Monday.

Neither Melina's father, whose account is reportedly being questioned, nor the alleged suspect in the incident has been identified yet. Anyone with any information about the abduction is requested to call Warren County Sheriffs Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.