Melina Frattolin found dead after Amber Alert issued in Lake George abduction: Report

Melina Frattolin, the girl who was abducted from Lake George on Saturday, has been found dead, WNYT reported citing sources. Police in Warren County had issued an Amber Alert for her following abduction. Details about where her body was found have not been publicly released. Melina Frattolin has reportedly been found dead.(Facebook/ New York State Police)

Amber Alert Issued

According to New York State Police, Frattolin was last seen around 9:40 p.m. Saturday traveling southbound on The Northway near Exit 22 in a white van.

“The New York State Police Investigative Support Unit is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriffs Office and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in LAKE GEORGE NY at approximately 09:40 PM on July 19, 2025,” police said.

She was last seen wearing shorts, a black-and-white striped shirt, and white Adidas sneakers. The Amber Alert described her as approximately five feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

At the time of the alert, police said she “was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

The Amber Alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly four hours after she was reported missing. Initial police statements said Frattolin disappeared around 7:40 p.m., but it was later revised to 9:40 p.m.

No suspect was identified at the time the alert was issued. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the abduction is requested to call Warren County Sheriffs Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.

This marks the third active Amber Alert in the United States. The other two involve missing teenagers from Idaho, last seen in June.