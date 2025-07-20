What happened in Ridgewood, Queens? NYC man stabs wife, his 2-year-old girl to death before trying to kill himself

In a shocking tragedy, a Queens father killed his wife and two-year-old girl before turning the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, on himself. The 54-year-old man, who remains unidentified, stabbed the 41-year-old mother and the baby to death. He stabbed them in the chest and neck several times, before stabbing himself in his own chest at their Ridgewood home on Saturday, July 19, the New York Post reported, citing sources and the NYPD. NYC man stabs wife, his 2-year-old girl to death before trying to kill himself (Unsplash - representational image)

“It’s shocking, you know, that it happens right next door to you,” said a neighbor, Andres. “I guess, you don’t know who your neighbors are.”

What happened after the stabbing?

After the attack, the woman was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The child was taken to Wykoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead the same evening.

The suspect was also rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, police said. He is in critical condition. A kitchen knife was reportedly found at the scene of the crime.

Another neighbor of the family, who shared a wall with them, claimed they heard no arguments from the house on the day of the attack. In fact, the father was heard happily singing in the shower.

“I was, today, in the morning, I take a shower and this guy, he was f–king taking a shower and singing, like nothing happen, like a normal day,” the neighbor told the New York Post.

“Like he singing, he starting a normal day. Singing a happy song,” the neighbor recalled. “You don’t hear the fights, you don’t hear nothing.”

This incident is a reminder of the Travis Decker case, where the father killed his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5 – before going missing. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.”

A manhunt is currently underway to locate Decker. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on June 23 that after a long search, there is "no certain evidence that Decker remains alive…”