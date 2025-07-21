Lake Michigan tragedy: Woman accused of drowning baby as homicide probe continues

In a shocking turn of events, a 1-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lake Michigan. According to ABC7, a 31-year-old woman happens to be the prime suspect and was taken into police custody after allegedly drowning the child. As per the authorities, they traced the woman in the water near South Shore Beach around 9:45 p.m. on Friday (July 18). The outlet reported that her identity has not been disclosed yet. A 31-year-old woman is accused of deliberately entering Lake Michigan with a 1-year-old and drowning him.(Representative image/Unsplash)

As per preliminary investigation, the woman deliberately entered the lake with the child and drowned him. However, charges are pending as officials continue to interrogate the suspect and review evidence in the crime.

1-year-old drowns in Lake Michigan: How it happened

The 31-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago hospital after being taken into custody, reports WOOD-TV. The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan. The Chicago Fire Department’s Marine Unit recovered the child’s body following reports of a woman in the water near South Shore Beach.

A law enforcement source told WGN-TV that the woman and the baby were related, while the child’s identity has not yet been made public. Although no formal charges have been announced, officials have classified the case as a homicide.

Street Pastor Donovan Price, who visited Comer Children’s Hospital after hearing about the incident, said the details became more disturbing as he learned more. “The more I heard, the more tragic it got, the sadder it got,” he told WGN-TV.

As per Hoodline, as the investigation continues, Chicago police are urging anyone with additional information to contact CPD Area One detectives or call 911.

