Zahrie Walls, a stylist, has died after a deadly fallfrom a yacht into Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, during Black Yacht Weekend, Kossyderrickent reported.First responders across Chicago responded to at least a dozen water rescues and possible drownings along the lakefront, including responses at Navy Pier, 63rd Street Beach, and The Playpen, CBS News reported. At least three people were hospitalized after being pulled out of Lake Michigan. Who was Zahrie Walls? Stylist and Kenneka Jenkins' friend dies after falling off yacht into Lake Michigan, Navy Pier (zahriethestylist/Instagram)

"We want people to understand that winds are dangerous currents on the Great Lakes," said Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

"These are going to be very strong offshore winds, so anything that floats can go far and fast offshore with people on these objects as well," he added.

Who was Zahrie Walls?

Walls described herself as a “Celebrity Stylist” in her Instagram bio. She also wrote that she was a salon owner and a private investor. According to a Facebook post claiming she had died in the boat tragedy, she wasKenneka Jenkins’ friend. “DAMN! RIP to this beauty!! She lost her life today, she fell off that yacht and drowned in Chicago. she was the bestfriend of kenneka Jenkins.... PRAYERS to her family,” the post reads.

Jenkins was a 19-year-old woman from Chicago, Illinois, who wasfound dead inside a latched freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, in 2017, after attending a party there the previous day. The medical examiner said that her death was accidental, and that alcohol and topiramate found in her system may have hastened the effects of hypothermia sustained by her remaining inside the freezer.

Walls mentioned Jenkins in a 2020 Facebook post, writing, “girl I miss u soooo much. u broke my heart forever. I can’t make this up I can’t believe forever really ain’t forever. we did it allll we so ghetto for these memories bro I can’t believe Us. no more wild nights. me fuc**** yaw hair up nothing. Eternity sisters”.

Walls’ final Instagram stories were shared just a few hours ago, one of them appearing to show her in a video on a yacht/boat.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Walls. A Facebook user named Shree Royal wrote, “Damn Zahrie Walls. I could still hear your voice asking me not to fry any chicken in the shop because you were going out and didn’t want to smell like chicken. My prayers go out to your family. May heaven receive you with open arms.”

Another Facebook user, Denae MsDiva Elle, wrote, “You never know what moment will be your last prayers going out to Zahrie Walls family and close friends you finally get to reunite with your bestie Kenneka I guess she saved A spot for you queen. rest in love Gods favorite”.

Anothony Green wrote, “Literally my sister’s best friend! I watched you grow up Zahrie Walls!! I was so proud of you and all you accomplished! I was always telling Kizzy Wells how proud uncle was of you! This one is definitely a hard pill to swallow. Everyone loved you. You tore the whole city up baby girl. Rest in paradise! Kizzy I’m here sister! In whatever capacity you need your brother is coming! That’s my promise!!”