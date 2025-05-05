Miami influencers unfazed, keep partying as $4 million Lamborghini yacht sinks | Watch

A $4 million Lamborghini luxury yacht flipped over just off Miami Beach, leaving 32 soaked passengers stranded, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident took place around 5 PM local time on Saturday, and the yacht, identified as a Tecnomar for Lamborghini, was seen nearly vertical in the water. The Coast Guard rescued passengers stuck on the deck. A $4 million Lamborghini luxury yacht flipped over just off Miami Beach(Instagram)

However, in a surprising turn of events, several passengers appeared unfazed and continued partying even when the rescue operations went on. All of them were rescued, and no injuries have been reported.

“Commercial salvage is attempting to remove the vessel and isn’t a hazard to navigation,” the Coast Guard’s Southeast command said on Instagram. “Special thank you to the good Samaritan boat operators in the vicinity who also rendered assistance.”

Social media users noted that the people, likely influencers, on the yacht kept partying. Some of them even posted videos on TikTok, flaunting their excursion. They could be seen dancing and popping champagne.

In one clip, shared by passenger Lauren Nicole, orange life vests were being passed around. Pieces of the Tecnomar for the Lamborghini 63 yacht could be seen floating in the water.

Nicole shouted 'f*ck my life' in a panic. In another video, a cruiser was seen holding a bottle of Clase Azul Gold Tequila, which she managed to swipe off the yacht. She and her friends shouted, ‘baby is safe’.

"Why God, why? Why did you do this to us?" Lauren exclaimed. She shared a video later in the day from an event at Miami's Jungle Island. This comes as Formula 1 has reached Florida for the Miami Grand Prix, which will be hosted at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.