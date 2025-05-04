'Not something I'm looking to do'; Trump takes U-turn on running for 3rd term, suggests who could succeed him

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he is not seriously thinking about running for a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the constitution. Donald Trump said he is "looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."(AP)

Speaking to NBC News “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, Trump said: “This is not something I'm looking to do,” adding, “I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

In a lengthy interview, Trump mentioned two potential successors: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. However, he was evasive about who he would prefer.

“It’s far too early to say that. But you know, I do have a vice president … and JD’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Calling him a fantastic, brilliant guy, he went on to say that “I don’t want to get involved in that.”

Trump then praised Rubio, saying he “is great” and “there’s a lot of them that are great.” “We have a lot of good people in this party,” the President added.

Trump makes Rubio his temporary national security adviser

In addition to serving as secretary of state, archivist, and head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Trump stated last week that he was appointing Rubio as his temporary national security adviser.

Trump and Rubio had been fierce opponents during the 2016 election cycle, with the former calling the potential secretary of state “Little Marco” and other derogatory terms. However, the two have grown close since then.

Steve Bannon and other Trump supporters have openly called on the 47th President to seek a third term, even though the 22nd Amendment forbids a president from seeking more than two terms.

Trump on third term

Trump has considered running for a third term in the past, but he has made it clear that he is not serious about it. This would require him to take advantage of a succession loophole or repeal the 22nd Amendment.

“I will say this. So many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that. But it’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do,” Trump acknowledged.