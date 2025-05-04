JD Vance blasted for his shocking reaction to Trump's AI photo as Pope; ‘Fine with people…’

Vice President JD Vance responded to the shocking AI picture of President Donald Trump disguised as the Pope. Bill Kristol, the former chief of staff of former vice president Dan Quayle during the George W. Bush administration, urged Vance to weigh in on the “disrespect and mockery” of the Pope. JD Vance breaks silence on Trump's “disrespect and mockery” of the Pope.(ANI)

“As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen,” Vance stated in a stunning response.

The remark was a jab at Kristol for his involvement in the 2003 invasion of Iraq during the Bush-led government.

Vance's response prompted a barrage of criticism due to his attempt to convey a point and for his apparent disregard for the picture.

Bill Kristol hits back at JD Vance

Meanwhile, Kristol slammed Vance and Trump administration for what is happening in Ukraine.

“And I'm fine with people who do really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another, and with people who don't support the AfD,” the US VP wrote.

Reacting to Kristol's statement, several X users blasted him, with one saying: “This post is such a self-troll, I do not even know where to start.”

“Vance dropped the mic on you. Just give it up, loser,” another commented.

Trump faces backlash for mocking Pope

Trump drawn severe backlash for sharing an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photo of himself as pope.

The White House official X handle shared the AI picture of Trump as Pope as Catholics prepare to elect the next pope and grieve the loss of Pope Francis, who breathed his last on April 21.

The New York State Catholic Conference blamed Trump of making fun of the faith. Days before, the US President quipped to reporters, “I'd like to be Pope.”

Trump isn't the first president to face accusations of disparaging Catholicism.

Trump shared the photo on Friday night, showing him in a bishop's customary white cassock and pointed mitre.

In the picture, Trump has a serious gaze on his face and a big cross around his neck.

On X, the New York State Catholic Conference, which speaks for New York's bishops, denounced the image.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President,” the group commented.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”