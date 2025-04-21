JD Vance's meeting with Pope Francis before his death sparks conspiracy theories, fumed netizens ask ‘What did you do?’

JD Vance paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday. The demise of the Argentine pontiff comes a day after he met the US Vice President on Easter Sunday at Vatican. JD Vance, left, met with Pope Francis at Vatican(AP)

Taking to X, Vance said that he just learned of the passing of Pope Francis, adding that his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul,” the US VP added.

Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, through a video statement on Monday. His reign was characterized by conflict and division as he worked to reform the embattled institution. He had survived a severe case of double pneumonia.

JD Vance's brief meeting with Pope Francis

Vance and Pope Francis' brief meeting occurred on Sunday following a lengthy dispute over the US President Donald Trump administration's plans to deport migrants.

Vance was welcomed in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel. In addition to a Vatican tie and rosaries, the 88-year-old pope presented Vance three giant chocolate Easter eggs for his three young kids, who were not present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to Vance's tribute to Pope Francis, with some expressing massive outrage over his meeting with the late pontiff.

“Why the outrage over JD meeting the Pope? I’ve seen countless comments cursing him, not just for the meeting, but for all sorts of things,” one person asked while responding to hatred comments for the US VP.

Also Read: Photos show Pope Francis' Easter celebrations as he meets JD Vance at Vatican, offers chocolate Easter eggs for his kids

Vance's meeting with Pope give birth to bizarre theories

Several Vance-critics asked him, “what did you do bro, what did you do?”

“JD, please visit George Soros next,” another said.

“Can you meet with Putin next?” a third user asked.

“He desperately tried to ghost you. Unfortunately, Pope Francis had met the Antichrist before passing,” the fourth critic mentioned.

Some people even went to blast Vance, saying that “You’re not fit to even mention his name.”

“Did you feel a bit of guilt for insisting to meet him while he was so fragile?” one more reacted.