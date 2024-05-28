 United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport, scary video viral: Watch - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport, scary video viral: Watch

BySumanti Sen
May 28, 2024 08:13 AM IST

A United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had to halt takeoff on Monday, May 27, when one of the engines of the plane caught fire.

A United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had to halt takeoff on Monday, May 27, when one of the engines of the plane caught fire. The incident was caught on camera, in which smoke can be seen gushing out from one of the wings.

United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport (REUTERS/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/File Photo - representational image)(REUTERS)
United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport (REUTERS/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/File Photo - representational image)(REUTERS)

The engine of the United Flight 2091 burst into flames when it was set to fly to Seattle around 2 pm. The incident happened on the taxiway, prompting evacuation of as many as 148 passengers and five crew members, the Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines said separately.

‘As I looked, the engine was on fire and smoke was coming out’

A viral video of the incident that is surfacing on social media, captured by a passenger from inside the plane, shows smoke erupting from one of the plane’s wings as it drove on the tarmac. Ivan Paloalto, the passenger who shot the video, described to Storyful how he heard an explosion when the plane was about to take off.

“I felt the impact on my window. As I looked, the engine was on fire and smoke was coming out,” Paloalto said.

The FAA had to temporarily stop arrivals at the airport. Regular operations began again at 2:45 pm.

United Airlines said that no injuries were reported, adding that the problem with the engine was “immediately addressed” by first responders. It added that the passengers deplaned “normally.” “We are working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers,” the airline said, according to Fox News Digital.

This weekend, the Memorial Day weekend, was one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Unfortunately, Chicago flyers were not the only ones dealing with flight issues. Passengers at JFK International Airportin Queens, New York,had to face a temporary ground stop with dangerous thunderstorms that could have potentially affected them on Monday.

News / World News / US News / United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport, scary video viral: Watch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
