United Airlines' Boeing 787 diverted due to ‘high winds’, seven hospitalised

At least six flyers were hospitalised after a United Airlines flight was diverted due to severe turbulence. The Boeing 787 flight travelling from Tel Aviv was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Friday. However, due to “high winds” and a “passenger medical emergency,” the plane was forced to land at New York Stewart International Airport. A United Airlines' Beoing 737 flight bound for New Jersey was diverted to New York on Friday after severe turbulence(REUTERS)

Why was United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey diverted to New York?

United Airlines issued a statement on the incident, saying that one flyer was deplaned due to a medical emergency while “a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness.” The United Flight 85 landed safely upon diversion at around 6:45, per Fox News.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After severe turbulence was reported, about 25 EMTs and paramedics responded to assess the passengers at the New Windsor airport. Out of 310 passengers and crew members, six were transported to a local hospital while several others were treated for minor ailments, the outlet added.

New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Bigg said, “On arrival, our first EMS unit on the scene was encountered by a flight crew who stated they hit severe turbulence while landing at Newark and were diverted New York International Airport and they advised our crew that they had multiple people on the plane complaining of nausea, some chest pain, from the turbulence.”

Bigg added that while no major injuries were sustained by any passenger, many complained of motion sickness and vomiting. “We evaluated about 30 people, and we transported 7 to the local hospital just for observation, no serious injuries or ailments. Most people just wanted to get checked out at the local emergency room,” he added, per CNN.

United Airlines has been under staunch criticism and scrutiny after a series of mid-air mishaps recently. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement last week that it is increasing the oversight of the company.