PIL on deaths in road mishaps in J&K: Court directs expert panel to visit vulnerable sites

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 23, 2024 06:58 AM IST

The court had directed the panel on December 17 last year to visit the vulnerable spots and come up with recommendations before the HC by second week of February this year

Acting on a bunch of public interest litigations regarding frequent road accidents leading death heavy toll, a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice MA Chowdhary, on Friday directed an expert panel to visit vulnerable sites on Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban highway and Mughal Road.

On Friday, the division bench directed the panel to visit the sites for which the Jammu divisional commissioner shall take necessary steps and submit a report by April 22 (iStock)
The court had directed the panel on December 17 last year to visit the vulnerable spots and come up with recommendations before the HC by second week of February this year.

On Friday, the division bench directed the panel to visit the sites for which the Jammu divisional commissioner shall take necessary steps and submit a report by April 22.

PIL on deaths in road mishaps in J&K: Court directs expert panel to visit vulnerable sites
Saturday, March 23, 2024
