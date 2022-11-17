Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Infant dies during treatment; 4 doctors, 3 paramedics booked

Chhattisgarh: Infant dies during treatment; 4 doctors, 3 paramedics booked

Published on Nov 17, 2022 07:37 PM IST

The district health authority has cancelled the registration of the hospital and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 following the incident

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Four doctors and three paramedical personnel of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Durg have been booked for alleged negligence after a 10-month-old boy died while being treated for cold and cough, officials said on Thursday.

The district health authority has cancelled the registration of the hospital and imposed a fine of 20,000 following the incident.

Durg superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said preliminary investigation found negligence and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence).

“The infant was admitted in a private hospital on October 17 for treatment of cold and cough and he succumbed on October 31 during treatment. On November 1, the child’s grandfather Mahesh Verma lodged a complaint the next day against the doctors and staff. Subsequently, Durg chief medical and health officer JP Meshram constituted a team of health officials to probe the incident and submitted a report to the police in which negligence was found,” Pallava said.

The probe by the health officials found negligence on the part of Dr Samit Raj Prasad, Dr Durga Soni, Dr Hariram Yadu and Dr Girish Sahu and three paramedical staff – Vibha Sahu, Aarti Sahu and Nirmala Yadav of Siddhi Vinayak hospital, the SP said.

