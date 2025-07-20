Indonesia ferry fire: Passenger livestreams horror at sea while holding baby- Watch

A terrifying moment from the Indonesia ferry fire was caught on camera as a survivor filmed himself holding onto a crying baby in the open sea after jumping off the burning ferry. Wearing a bright orange life vest, Abdul Rahmad Agu streamed the accident live on Facebook, showing fellow passengers screaming and hurling themselves into the sea as smoke and fire took over the ship. Over 280 people have been rescued from the vessel since the blaze started, as per the Associated Press. Indonesia ferry fire: Over 280 people have been rescued by authorities till now.(AP)

Indonesia ferry fire: Passenger shares terrifying video

The ferry, KM Barcelona V, was traveling from the Talaud Islands to Manado when the blaze broke out just before it reached Talise Island. It was supposed to dock at Manado Port, but things went south fast. Suddenly, black smoke and flames were shooting out of the ferry’s lower decks. Local media IDN Times said people on board were panicking as the fire spread.

In the live video, Abdul can be heard saying, “Help, the KM Barcelona is on fire. There are still many people onboard.” One could hear people screaming behind him, and he tried to calm them while holding onto the baby. “We are burning at sea… we need help fast,” he pleads, his camera all shaky as flames take over the ship.

The stream went on for about 28 minutes. Thick smoke turned the sky dark, and people had already jumped off wearing life jackets.

5 dead in Indonesia ferry fire

Search and rescue teams set up a post near Likupang Port. George Leo Mercy Randang, head of Manado Search and Rescue, asked families to stay calm, the Sun reported. So far, five people are confirmed dead, and 284 crew members and passengers have been evacuated, reports the Associated Press. Fishing boats and locals joined the rescue, alongside at least three official ships. The exact number of passengers onboard the ship has not been made public yet.

Some of the people who made it out alive watched in disbelief from nearby boats as the ferry they were just on burned into a black metal skeleton. The blue and white paint was completely gone, replaced by charred wreckage, The Sun reported. As of now, nobody knows exactly what caused the fire. Emergency crews are still searching, and people are just hoping their loved ones are found safe.

FAQs

1. What caused the KM Barcelona V ferry to catch fire?

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities have not confirmed whether it was due to an engine malfunction, an electrical issue, or other factors. An official investigation is currently underway.

2. Where did the KM Barcelona V ferry fire take place?

The fire occurred off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The ferry was en route from the Talaud Islands to Manado and caught fire near Talise Island in the North Minahasa Regency.

3. How many people were onboard the KM Barcelona ferry?

The passenger ferry was carrying over 280 people at the time of the fire, including passengers and crew members.