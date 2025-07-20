At least 5 dead after Indonesian ferry catches fire; hundreds rescued

A ferry carrying over 280 people caught fire off the coast of North Sulawesi in Indonesia on Sunday killing at least five, including a pregnant woman, reported Associated Press. Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday(AP)

The vessel, identified as KM Barcelona 5, was en route from Talaud Islands to Manado when it was engulfed in flames near Talisei Island, following which chaos erupted and a massive rescue effort was launched.

The fire reportedly broke out around 12.00 pm (local time) causing panic among passengers as thick, black smoke billowed while flames rapidly spread across the ferry’s upper decks. Harrowing videos posted on social media showed dozens of terrified passengers jumping overboard into choppy waters, many wearing bright orange life jackets.

Over 200 passengers & crew rescued from burning vessel

The Associated Press report quoted Vice Admiral Denih Hendrata, Commander of the Indonesian Fleet Command confirming that 284 passengers and crew members had been evacuated thus far with assistance from three navy ships and local fishermen who rescued people drifting in the sea.

Hendrata was quoted saying they are still focusing on evacuation efforts and added that the exact number of passengers who were onboard is unclear and cause of fire is under investigation.

Passengers promptly jumped out of the burning vessel

Meanwhile, the National Search and Rescue Agency released dramatic visuals of the rescue operation, showing plumes of smoke rising from the vessel and survivors being pulled to safety.

Rescued passengers, according to another People report, were being transported to nearby Ganga Island, Nuriadin Gumeleng, a spokesperson for North Sulawesi Search and Rescue Agency said.

A survivor, Alwina Inang, wife of a local police official, recalled surviving in the water for about an hour. She told local media outlet Detik that passengers were eating when thick smoke suddenly entered the bridge. “We immediately jumped into the sea,” she added.

The vessel was travelling along a familiar route between the Talaud Islands and Manado, a GB News report stated. It added that a Facebook live video, shot by a passenger named Abdul Rahmad Agu, who was seen holding a toddler while seeking help, captured the harrowing moments.

As of now, the number of casualties in the fire is expected to rise as authorities continue to search for missing passengers.

Maritime accidents in Indonesia

Earlier this month, a ferry capsized near Bali, killing at least 19 people, while a speedboat with 18 passengers capsized near the Mentawai Islands just days ago during a storm.

FAQs

Q1: What caused the KM Barcelona 5 ferry to catch fire?

The exact cause is currently unknown. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Q2: How many people were onboard the ferry?

While at least 284 passengers and crew have been rescued, officials have not confirmed the total number of people onboard.

Q3: How many people have died?

At least five people have died, including a pregnant woman. The death toll may rise as search operations continue.

Q4: Where was the ferry headed?

The ferry was travelling from the Talaud Islands to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi.