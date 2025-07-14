Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 12:44 PM IST

The country's disaster agency said tremors were felt in several small towns in eastern Indonesia. There were no immediate reports of damage.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential. The quake was at a depth of 98 km (60.89 miles), the agency said.

There was no immediate reports of damage, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.(Reuters/Representational image)
There was no immediate reports of damage, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.(Reuters/Representational image)

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake was of 6.8 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Tremors were felt in several small towns in eastern Indonesia, the agency said. There was no immediate reports of damage, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

