‘Used for money’: Israeli businessman battles to see his daughters after woman's Gokarna cave rescue

Israeli businessman Dror Goldstein, who is also the partner of Nina Kutina, the Russian woman found in a Karnataka cave, has alleged that he is not allowed to meet his children. Days after Russian national Nina Kutina and her two daughters were found living in a cave in Gokarna, the father of the two children surfaced and spoke out about his battle for joint custody.(PTI)

As per an Indian Express report, which cites a police complaint filed in Goa, the Israeli man and Nina Kutina had two girls - one was born in June 2018 in Ukraine and the other in May 2020 in Goa, India.

The report adds that Goldstein decided to continue to provide the mother and children with financial support but had begun to distance himself due to alleged “verbal abuse” from the 40-year-old woman.

“I slowly started cutting off my contact with her due to her behaviour towards me. I felt as if I was used only for money purposes,” he added.

He claimed he made frequent visits to Goa to meet Nina and the girls. but she started “avoiding him” and would “disappear for days without informing him.”

“I tried to approach her and our daughters and made multiple attempts, but she never permitted me to meet them,” he was quoted as saying.

He further told police that when he tried to support Nina and the children after her son’s death by booking them a room in a Panaji hotel, she restrained Goldstein from meeting the children.

He also alleged that Nina would “brainwash” the children, asking the girls to stay away from him.

In his police complaint, the Israeli man stated that he was taking this step due to his concern for their health and emotional well-being.

“They are not allowed to socialise and are kept in a closed group… I want to be a part of my daughters’ lives and provide for them financially and emotionally,” the complaint said, as per Indian Express.

Kutina found in cave with children, after overstaying visa

The Russian national and her two children were found in a cave in the Ramatirtha hills on July 11. The family has reportedly been staying in the cave for the past three weeks.

The 40-year-old woman told police that she overstayed her business visa due to “complicated reasons.” As per police, Kutina’s visa expired in 2017, after which she left for Nepal with an exit permit.

However, in 2018, she came back to India and was reportedly staying in Goa, before moving to Karnataka.