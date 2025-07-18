She had a son too: How Russian woman Nina Kutina lost her child before Karnataka's Gokarna cave rescue

Nina Kutina, a Russian woman who was found living in a cave in Karnataka's Gokarna with her two daughters, also had a son from a previous relationship. Nina Kutina said there was no danger to her or her children's lives when they lived inside the cave.(ANI)

The father of the two daughters found with the Russian woman is said to be an Israeli national, Dror Goldstein, who had filed a missing persons report in November last year.

Nina’s son from a previous relationship died in October last year. According to the complaint filed by Goldstein, the cause of the boy’s death was an accident, the Indian Express reported.

Nina Kutina also talked about her son's death while talking to reporters after authorities rescued her from the cave earlier this week. She said her son’s death was the reason she overstayed her visa in India. According to her, the authorities found her old passport, and her current visa expired around the time of her son's death.

“After I had my son, big son, he died, and because it happened, I stayed a little more, but not so much, as they say," ANI quoted her as saying.

Dror Goldstein wants custody of his daughters

Dror Goldstein, an Israeli national, has expressed his desire to share custody of the kids with the Russian woman who was found living in a cave with her daughters a few days ago.

"My wish is to be close to my two daughters. I demand shared custody. I want to be able to meet them, to be close to them and to be a father. That's all," Goldstein told news agency PTI.

While her discovery from inside a cave stunned many, Nina Kutina has defended the move, saying her family “loves nature” and that she has lived in forests of over twenty countries in the past fifteen years.

"My children were all born in different places. I delivered all of them myself, without hospitals or doctors, because I know how to do it. No one helped me, I did it alone,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.