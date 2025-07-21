Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Amber alert cancelled after body of missing girl Melina Galanis Frattolin found in Ticonderoga: Report

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 02:21 am IST

Amber Alert for Melina Galanis Frattolin was cancelled after she was found dead in Ticonderoga. Inconsistencies were found in the account provided by her father

The Amber Alert for Melina Galanis Frattolin, who was last seen in Lake George on Saturday, was cancelled on Sunday after her body was found in Ticonderoga, according to CBS 6 Albany. The alert was issued early Sunday morning. However, investigators later identified inconsistencies in the account and timeline provided by the girl's father. At this time, authorities say there is no evidence of an abduction.

Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead on Sunday. (Facebook/ New York State Police)
