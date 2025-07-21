Amber alert cancelled after body of missing girl Melina Galanis Frattolin found in Ticonderoga: Report

The Amber Alert for Melina Galanis Frattolin, who was last seen in Lake George on Saturday, was cancelled on Sunday after her body was found in Ticonderoga, according to CBS 6 Albany. The alert was issued early Sunday morning. However, investigators later identified inconsistencies in the account and timeline provided by the girl's father. At this time, authorities say there is no evidence of an abduction.

Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead on Sunday. (Facebook/ New York State Police)