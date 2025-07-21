Who was Corey Adams? Ole Miss freshman, 18, dies on spot in Tennessee shooting, no arrests made

In a tragic incident, former Edna Karr football star and Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams was shot dead in Tennessee on Saturday night. The 18-year-old was among five people who were shot outside a house in Cordova. Corey Adams was declared dead at the spot despite authorities best efforts to save his life

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, deputies found Adams in a car outside a home in Cordova, reported ABC24 in Memphis.

He was declared dead at the spot despite authorities best efforts to save his life.

The gunshot also injured four additional people, who arrived at a nearby hospital in their personal vehicles. According to reports, their health is not critical.

“Upon arrival at Fern Glade Cove, deputies found multiple shell casings and learned that four adult males arrived by personal vehicles to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. All four victims are listed in non-critical condition,” @ShelbyTNSheriff wrote in a statement on X.

Investigators from the SCSO are actively probing the shooting as a homicide. It is recommended that anyone with information regarding this shooting contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

Also Read: Melania Trump's latest post sparks fury with netizens trolling her over Epstein files; ‘Can’t be best when…’

Corey Adams dead: Tributes pour in as Ole Miss Football issues statement

Expressing condolence, Edna Karr Football said in a post on social media, “This is a post we never want to have to make and words can’t describe this type of pain. We are heartbroken and tormented to pieces Co4.”

“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man. We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand. This wasn’t supposed to be the end of his story but we will #DoIt4Co”.

Ole Miss Football also expressed regret over the demise of Adams, urging the community to keep Corey in their thoughts.

“We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

On X, Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst, also expressed his sympathies, stating that he was "without words this morning.... Thoughts and prayers with the Adams family and Karr Cougars community. I was lucky enough to cover Corey the last few years and was so excited to see him in Oxford. Gone way too soon.”

According to reports, no one has been arrested in relation to the incident.